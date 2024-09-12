Appliance Giant Midea’s Big Hong Kong Debut to Set Tone for IPO Revival

(Bloomberg) -- Hong Kong’s biggest listing in more than three years presents a major test for the city’s struggling market for initial public offerings.

The city’s IPO market has been in a slump for more than two years now, after the Chinese government cracked down on homegrown technology giants and the ill-fated US listing of ride-hailing company Didi Global Inc. weighed on Chinese debuts worldwide. Hong Kong’s listings have raised $2.5 billion year-to-date, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. In 2021, the figure was $42.8 billion.

Chinese appliance firm Midea Group Co. started taking orders this week for a second listing in Hong Kong that may raise as much as $3.5 billion. At the targeted size, Midea’s deal would be the biggest Hong Kong listing since JD Logistics Inc. raised $3.6 billion in May 2021.

Midea, at the top end of the marketed price range, is offering a roughly 20% valuation discount to its stock listed in Shenzhen, at a time when Chinese consumer confidence has been dented by a property crisis and disappointing corporate earnings growth. A successful stock sale and debut may bolster confidence in Hong Kong’s IPO market, which has seen issuance plunge along with China’s economic and regulatory struggles.

“The major challenge, besides the macroeconomic issues, is that there are not that many new exciting Chinese companies in the pipeline anymore,” said Barry Wang, co-portfolio manager of the China Opportunities Fund at Oberweis Asset Management HK Ltd.

Hong Kong IPOs on average booked a 2.1% gain on their first day of trading this year, though those with proceeds larger than $100 million saw a 1.4% decline. Bubble-tea maker Sichuan Baicha Baidao Industrial Co. plunged 27% on its debut in April after its IPO raised $330 million.

The IPO woes have captured China’s attention. In June, Beijing pledged to step up support for IPOs outside of the mainland, which was seen as a potential boon for the market in Hong Kong.

There are signs that Midea’s IPO might help turn things around. Order books were covered on the first day and are now multiple times covered. Alternative asset manager Hillhouse Investment have been in talks to place an order for more than $1 billion of stock and Singapore sovereign wealth fund GIC Pte. was weighing subscribing for about $500 million in the offering, according to people familiar with the matter.

Last month, Midea reported a first-half net income of 20.8 billion yuan ($2.9 billion), beating the consensus estimate of 18.97 billion yuan. Citigroup Inc. said the firm’s focus on growing overseas sales means it’s less exposed to the uncertainties of China’s macro environment.

The upcoming IPO is also expected to ride the momentum of the company’s Shenzhen shares, which are up 13% year-to-date compared with a 7% drop for the benchmark CSI 300 index.

But for some, the problem comes down to whether it would be worth their time looking into the listings. In the past couple of years, many of them have been small and dominated by preset allocations to cornerstone investors, who agree to hold on to the IPO shares for a period of time.

“Regardless of the company, why bother? You do all that work and you get allocated 0.01% or 0.001% of your fund,” Nicholas Chui, a China portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton, said of the thinking behind deciding on small deals. “Maybe it’s better that you let it list and then you buy it off the secondary market rather than stressing yourself out.”

Some sizable deals are in the pipeline, though the timing of the launches remains to be seen. China Resources Holdings Co. met some resistance to the potential $6 billion valuation for its beverage unit in a planned IPO in Hong Kong, Bloomberg News reported last month.

