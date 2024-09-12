Taishin Stays Wary of Rival Bid After Raising Shin Kong Offer

(Bloomberg) -- Taiwan’s Taishin Financial Holding Co. is confident of gaining shareholders’ approval for a takeover of Shin Kong Financial Holding Co. after raising its offer closer to the bid of rival suitor CTBC Financial Holding Co.

But it’s a tougher path for the company because while CTBC can easily increase its offer again, Taishin needs to secure shareholders’ approval to do so, Taishin President Welch Lin said in an interview on Thursday.

“The process for a friendly merger is very rigorous and open to the public,” Lin said. Still, he’s confident that shareholders of both companies will approve Taishin’s new proposal given that share prices of the three listed firms change quickly and that Taishin’s new offer is similar to CTBC’s bid at this stage.

The board of Shin Kong, Taiwan’s fifth-largest financial conglomerate, has agreed to merge with Taishin. But it’s facing a hostile merger proposal from CTBC Financial Holding Co. which offered about $4.1 billion cash and stock offer for a 51% stake in Shin Kong to create the island’s biggest finance group.

Taishin raised its offer Wednesday, valuing Shin Kong at NT$14.18 per share, or about NT$243 billion ($7.6 billion), 25% higher than its original stock swap proposal. The new offer represents a 5% premium to Shin Kong’s closing price on Wednesday, but still below CTBC’s offer of NT$14.55 in cash and stock.

Taishin is scheduled to file its revised proposal to the Taiwan Stock Exchange on Thursday to be put to a shareholders’ vote on Oct. 9.

“The new offer will likely put pressure on CTBC,” Michael Zhang, analyst at Citigroup Inc. wrote in a note. CTBC’s tender offer could now look less appealing to Shin Kong’s shareholders, and it may need to increase it further, he added.

The founders of Taishin and Shin Kong are brothers and come from Taiwan’s wealthy Wu family. Taishin has argued that both companies share a similar culture that would make any merger transition run smoothly.

Shin Kong, with businesses across insurance, brokerage and underwriting, had an uneven financial performance during the pandemic, but swung to a first-half profit of NT$20.5 billion from a loss a year earlier. And while the company was earlier this year reprimanded after its life insurance unit’s capital ratio fell below the 200% minimum, it has since rebounded.

Taishin plans to integrate Shin Kong’s financial businesses first into the new company, followed by banks and brokerage, and then the insurance unit by early 2026, Lin said, citing a new insurance capital requirement by regulators by then.

The takeover battle has heated up in the past weeks with both potential buyers claiming their plans are better for Shin Kong shareholders. Any deal for Shin Kong would be the first financial holding transaction in Taiwan since Fubon Financial Holding Co. acquired Jih Sun Financial Holdings Co. in 2022.

Taiwan’s regulators, the Financial Supervisory Commission and Fair Trade Commission, will need to clear whoever wins the takeover contest, but a merger could help ease competition in a crowded market.

Taiwan’s 23 million people are served by roughly 70 banks, with more than a dozen financial holding companies offering services from banking to insurance. Analysts have long called for mergers to create larger lenders that could compete regionally.

