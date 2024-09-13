Dutch Threaten Deportations as Part of New Asylum Crisis Law

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government promised to strengthen border controls and threatened deportations as it unveiled what it said were the country’s strictest ever migration policies.

Under a new crisis law, the cabinet plans to freeze decisions on asylum applications, and, if necessary, forcibly deport people without a residence permit.

The move comes on the heels of a similar decision by Germany to toughen border restrictions as political tensions over immigration across western Europe escalate.

In the Netherlands, controversy around immigration toppled former Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet last year. It was a major topic in the subsequent election, which was won by the Freedom Party of far-right politician Geert Wilders. It has the highest number of ministries in the new cabinet, which was installed in July.

“The Netherlands can’t cope with the large numbers of migrants,” Marjolein Faber, Minister of Asylum and Migration and a member of the Freedom Party, said Friday. The cabinet will also “make it clear to the European Commission as soon as possible that the Netherlands wants an opt-out of the European asylum and migration policy.”

While Wilders secured the most seats in the 2023 election, he was forced to abandon his bid to become prime minister in order to forge alliances for a government. The leaders of the four parties in the coalition agreed to stay out of the cabinet and instead picked former spy chief Dick Schoof as premier.

One major hurdle for the new government is the European Union’s migration policy, which member states have agreed to follow. Any attempt to opt out won’t be simple and the country could fall foul of international law if it acts unilaterally.

“We are taking measures to make the Netherlands as unattractive as possible for asylum seekers,” Faber said. “And there is no place here for anyone who abuses our hospitality.”

