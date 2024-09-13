Treasuries Gain as Traders Weigh Large Fed Rate Cut Possibility

(Bloomberg) -- US Treasuries rallied, led by shorter-dated notes, as investors assessed the likelihood of a half percentage point Federal Reserve interest rate cut next week.

Yields on policy-sensitive two-year notes dropped five basis points to 3.59% in Asian trading on Friday, while those on 10-year bonds fell three basis points to 3.64%. The dollar slipped as a result, providing a boost for major currencies.

“Renewed speculation that the Fed could possibly deliver a 50 basis point cut at next week’s meeting is driving this US Treasury bid,” said Prashant Newnaha, a senior Asia Pacific rates strategist at TD Securities in Singapore. “The Fed could arguably deliver a larger 50 basis point cut citing fed funds being well above the bank’s estimate of neutral.”

The Fed is expected to lower its policy rate for the first time in more than four years once it concludes its two-day meeting on Wednesday.

“If the Fed delivers a 50 basis point cut, the market is unlikely to view it as a one and done, and it will anticipate a follow up 50 basis point cut,” Newnaha said. He expects a sharp drop in yields in such a scenario, with two-year yields falling to 3.25%.

Overnight-indexed swaps priced in a 33% chance of a 50 basis point reduction in the federal-funds rate. The odds have increased since a Wall Street Journal report said Fed policymakers were considering whether to cut by quarter or half a percentage point.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index slipped 0.2%, boosting currencies like the Thai baht and South Korean won by 1.2% and 0.8% respectively.

