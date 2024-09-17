India’s Trade Gap Widens in August as Exports Slow

The Mundra Port of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. in Mundra, Gujarat. Photographer: Sumit Dayal/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- India’s trade deficit widened unexpectedly in August as a weakness in global demand slowed exports, while imports, particularly of gold, climbed ahead of the festive season.

The gap between exports and imports stood at $29.65 billion in August, Trade Ministry data showed Tuesday. That compares with a $22.8 billion deficit forecast by economists in a Bloomberg survey and a reading of $23.5 billion in July.

Imports grew 3.3% from a year earlier to $64.36 billion in August, while exports fell 9.3% to $34.71 billion during the month. Inbound shipments were $57.48 billion in July, while outbound shipments stood at $33.98 billion.

“Exports is a huge challenge in the current global situation,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal told reporters in New Delhi.

India is the fastest-growing major economy in the world and is expected to expand more than 7% in the year through March 2025. Demand for consumer products usually picks up ahead of the festive season, which started this month and will last until November.

A rise in gold imports comes after the government slashed the duty on the metal to 6% from 15% in July. Gold imports stood at $10.06 billion in August, compared with $3.13 billion the previous month, while crude oil imports stood at $11.01 billion from $13.8 billion in July, the data showed.

The widening merchandise trade deficit in August was “unexpectedly sharp,” and will put pressure on the current account deficit in the July-September quarter, said Aditi Nayar, chief economist at ICRA Ltd.

India will hold the ninth round of free trade negotiations with the European Union later this month

During the discussion, India will raise its concerns regarding EU’s norms on sustainability and deforestation among other issues

India, UK Free Trade Agreement talks to resume from October

