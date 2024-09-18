Dalio Sees Quarter-Point Fed Cut as ‘Right Thing’ for Creditors

(Bloomberg) -- Bridgewater Associates founder Ray Dalio said the overall picture of the economy probably warrants a smaller interest-rate cut by the US Federal Reserve this week.

“The Fed has to keep interest rates high enough to satisfy the creditors that they are going to get a real return without having them so high that the debtors have a problem,” Dalio said in an interview on Bloomberg Television in Singapore on Wednesday.

“Whether it’s 25 or 50 basis points, 25 basis points would be the right thing to do if you look at the whole picture,” Dalio said on the sidelines of the Milken Institute Asia Summit 2024. “If you look at the mortgage situation, which is worse and that affects more people, then it’s probably 50 basis points.”

The Fed is widely expected to lower interest rates later Wednesday after holding borrowing costs at a two-decade high for more than a year. Investors and forecasters are split over whether it will cut by a quarter percentage point or a bigger, half-point move.

But Dalio said that ultimately what the Fed does this week “doesn’t make a difference” over the longer term. Policymakers will need to keep real interest rates low to enable the servicing of mounting debts, he said.

