Netherlands Asks EU to Opt Out of Migration and Asylum Pact

(Bloomberg) -- The Dutch government asked the European Union to opt out of its migration and asylum agreement as the new right-wing cabinet pushes for the country’s strictest ever immigration policies.

The EU executive was just informed that “I want a migration opt-out within Europe for the Netherlands,” said Marjolein Faber, the minister of asylum and migration and a member of the far-right Freedom Party, in a post on X on Wednesday. “We need to be in charge of our own asylum policy again!”

The move comes after the government last week announced plans to tighten border controls and enact a new crisis law that would freeze decisions on asylum applications and, if necessary, forcibly deport people.

The Dutch request is likely to face obstacles, with Brussels already signaling that a withdrawal may not be possible.

“You don’t opt out of adopted legislation in the EU,” European Commission spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters Friday. He said the EU is focused on the implementation of the pact and all countries are required to submit implementation plans by December.

Infighting over migration policy led to the collapse of former Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte’s cabinet last year. The topic dominated the subsequent election, as many parties blamed the severe housing shortage on the number of refugees and migrants in the country.

The Freedom Party of far-right politician Geert Wilders delivered a shock victory in the November ballot. It now heads a four-party coalition, and holds more ministries than any of its partners.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.