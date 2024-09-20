Indonesian Rupiah Set for Best Week Since January as Bonds Rally

(Bloomberg) -- The Indonesian rupiah is poised for its best week since January, as the nation’s bonds rally on rising inflows.

The currency surged as much as 1% to 15,089 per dollar on Friday, bringing its gain this week to 2%. That’s catapulted the currency to the top rankings in emerging markets. Meanwhile, the yield on 10-year bonds fell to the lowest in a year.

The case for Southeast Asia assets has never been stronger, as investors scoop up stocks, bonds and currencies on the promise of supersized returns as the Federal Reserve pursues monetary easing. In Indonesia, the central bank’s surprise interest-rate cut this week is adding to the appeal, with analysts predicting more.

“Rupiah strength is being backed by stronger interest for Indonesian government bonds,” said Alan Lau, currency strategist at Maybank in Singapore. Bank Indonesia is in a better position than peers to push ahead with more easing, which is boosting their allure, he said.

Indonesian bonds are set for a fifth month of net inflows, the longest streak since 2017.

