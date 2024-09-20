Methane Emissions Still Rising After Pledges to Curb Pollution

(Bloomberg) -- Methane releases from some of the world’s major fossil fuel hubs are continuing to rise, as key polluters make little progress on pledges to curb the potent greenhouse gas.

Emissions of the gas across 13 large fossil fuel basins in nine countries increased 7% last year from 2020 levels, according to a report Thursday from researcher Kayrros SAS, which assessed satellite observations.

More than 150 nations have backed the Global Methane Pledge, an initiative launched at UN climate talks in 2021, to cut global releases of the gas by 30% by 2030 from 2020 levels. Major oil and gas producers last year agreed to aim to reduce the emissions to near zero by the end of this decade.

“The window of opportunity to tackle methane emissions is narrowing,” Kayrros said in the report. “Delayed action will only make the challenge of meeting the 2030 goal all the steeper.”

Among nations that have backed the global pledge, the US — the world’s top oil and gas producer — saw the largest increase in methane pollution, according to Kayrros. South Africa, which is not a signatory, saw emissions from coal mines rise 40% last year from 2020.

Methane emissions from Australia’s Bowen Basin, a major coal producing region, fell 27% since 2020, likely as a result of a decrease in the venting or flaring of coal seam gas, according to Kayrros.

Releases in oil and gas producing regions in Turkmenistan fell 10% over the same period, the report said. Foreign engineers have been working in the reclusive state to help identify sources of emissions and methods to stem them.

