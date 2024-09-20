Zelenskiy to Push US for NATO Invite, Weapons Guarantees

(Bloomberg) -- Volodymyr Zelenskiy will push US President Joe Biden to provide an official invitation to join NATO and commit to a sustained supply of advanced weapons as part of the Ukrainian president’s “victory plan” to end the war with Russia.

Zelenskiy is expected to present the plan, which also requests a clear pathway to European Union membership as well as other economic and security arrangements, to Biden when they meet in Washington Sept. 26, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be identified as the information is private.

The Ukrainian leader has described the plan as a blueprint for how to force Russian President Vladimir Putin to seek peace. Kyiv has also worried that a cease-fire without such guarantees would leave Russia free to strike again after re-arming.

Zelenskiy has so far publicly declined to provide details, saying he first must present it to Biden. He also plans to discuss it with presidential candidates Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, as well as members of Congress from both parties.

“We will discuss all the details with the US president because some points depend on positive will and support of the US,” Zelenskiy told reporters Friday at a joint press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen. “The plan relies on quick decisions of our partners, which should be taken from October to December. We need it like that because we think then the plan will work out.”

Zelenskiy has said the “victory plan” will help lead to his earlier pitched “peace plan,” which includes Russia’s total withdrawal. That proposal failed to garner widespread support at a Swiss-hosted summit in June as many countries in the Global South, which have been ambivalent about isolating Russia, refused to endorse it.

On Friday, Zelenskiy also reiterated that Kyiv wants to hold a second summit by the end of the year that would include Russia, which he said currently has no intention of stopping the war as it continues a slow advance in the Donetsk region.

Some of Ukraine’s supporters are starting to examine options for a negotiated cease-fire, Bloomberg News reported Tuesday. Amid those discussions, Zelenskiy has stuck to his earlier position that Ukraine cannot cede territory captured by Russia, one of the people said.

Zelenskiy has dialed up his criticism of Ukraine’s partners this month over what he sees as their flagging support while Russia has stepped up attacks on the country’s energy infrastructure ahead of winter.

The Ukrainian incursion into Russia’s Kursk territory, as well as Kyiv’s recent request to use US and UK weapons for strikes deeper into Russia, have raised questions from Washington and allies over Zelenskiy’s strategy heading into 2025.

“Our job is to put Ukraine in a strong position on the battlefield so that they are in a strong position at the negotiating table,” White House National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan said Sept. 14, adding that the administration hopes to have “a conversation that puts all of the pieces together.”

