Murdoch’s REA Sweetens Bid Again for Rightmove to £6.1 Billion

(Bloomberg) -- REA Group Ltd. sweetened its offer for UK property portal Rightmove Plc to £6.1 billion ($8.1 billion) after earlier bids were rejected.

The improved offer values Rightmove at 770 pence a share, REA said in a statement Monday. Rightmove investors would receive 341 pence in cash and 0.0422 new REA shares, said REA, which is part of media mogul Rupert Murdoch’s empire.

Rightmove has rejected earlier takeover proposals valued at 705 pence a share, and then 749 pence a share, REA said, urging Rightmove shareholders to encourage the company’s directors “to engage in constructive discussions with REA.”

