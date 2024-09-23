Rachel Reeves Promises ‘Real Ambition’ in UK Budget Next Month

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor of the Exchequer Rachel Reeves promised to deliver a UK budget showing “real ambition” next month as she used her speech at the Labour Party’s annual conference to project a positive vision for the country.

“This budget will be a budget for economic growth; it will be a budget for investment,” Reeves said Monday at the gathering in Liverpool. “My ambition knows no limits, because I can see the prize on offer if we make the right choices now.”

Reeves — who was interrupted during her speech by a heckler — is seeking to project a more positive vision for Britain after spending most of her 11 weeks in office warning of the dire state of the public finances she inherited from the previous Tory administration.

To fill the £22 billion ($29 billion) fiscal hole that she says she inherited from the previous Conservative administration, the chancellor is widely expected to announce tax increases in her budget on Oct. 30. On Monday morning, she ruled out a wealth tax in a BBC radio interview. She also promised she wouldn’t squeeze public spending as the Tories did.

“There won’t be a return to austerity, there will be real terms increases to government spending in this Parliament,” Reeves told BBC Radio 4, though she added a caveat that the spending budgets for individual departments will be “negotiated” — suggesting some areas may lose out.

Reeves also promised to set out plans for a new industrial strategy alongside Business Secretary Jonathan Reynolds next month, and to appoint a Covid commissioner to investigate £674 million of pandemic-era contracts that are in dispute.

“We want that money back,” she said to loud applause — in a refrain that appeared to echo words from former Tory premier Margaret Thatcher in the early 1980s as she sought better financial terms with the then European Economic Community.

The prospect of tax hikes has been met with resistance from some business leaders, who argue that such moves will hamper the economic growth that Reeves says she wants to encourage. The finance minister’s argument is that fixing the public finances is a necessary precondition for encouraging investment.

Reeves’ speech was interrupted by pro-Palestine protesters. One activist stood up, unveiled a banner and shouted that Britain should stop arming Israel, before being bundled out by security guards. Reeves retorted “this is a changed Labour Party, a Labour Party that represents working people, not a party of protest.”

The chancellor is also trying to regain the initiative after a backlash against her decision to remove winter fuel payments from about 10 million pensioners, and as the wider Labour administration battles negative headlines over accepting freebies and in-fighting among Keir Starmer’s top team.

“We must have no complacency, a relentless focus on the priorities of the British people, an iron discipline,” Reeves said. “I know that not everyone in this hall or the country will agree with every decision I make, but I will not duck those decisions”

