China Unveils Broad Support to Shore Up Real Estate Market

Residential buildings under construction at the China Vanke Co. Langshi Flower Language development in Shanghai, China on Friday Friday, May 24, 2024. Vanke said it will receive 7.8 billion yuan ($1.1 billion) of bank loans guaranteed by its units, an effort to "meet business operations needs," as the cash-strained developer seeks to avoid a default. Photographer: Raul Ariano/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China stepped up measures to shore up its beleaguered property market, lowering borrowing costs on as much as $5.3 trillion in mortgages and easing rules for second home purchases.

The People’s Bank of China will cut outstanding mortgage rates for individual borrowers by an average of 0.5 percentage point, Governor Pan Gongsheng said at a press conference on Tuesday. China will cut the minimum down-payment ratio to 15% for second-home buyers, from 25%.

The plan, confirming earlier reports by Bloomberg News, underscores Beijing’s renewed pressure to stem a housing-led slowdown in Asia’s largest economy as it faces the prospect of increasing protectionism and a shaky global outlook. Economists at banks including UBS Group AG, JPMorgan Chase & Co. and Bank of America Corp. are predicting China this year will fall short of delivering on its growth target.

