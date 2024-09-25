US Working With Allies to Halt Israel-Hezbollah War in Lebanon

(Bloomberg) -- The US is working with allies including France and the UK toward a proposal to halt the escalation between Israeli forces and Hezbollah militants in Lebanon, which has killed hundreds and risks sparking a broader Middle East conflict.

The Biden administration is engaging with Israeli officials with the aim of creating a political settlement between Israel and the Iran-backed group, according to a person familiar with the talks, who declined to be named to detail the diplomatic process.

The effort aims to prevent a major war from breaking out, create the conditions for tens of thousands of displaced Israelis to return to the country’s north and help revive efforts for a cease-fire and hostage deal in Gaza, the person said.

President Joe Biden confirmed the effort for a cease-fire on Israel’s northern border as part of a diplomatic process that could help unlock an end to the nearly year-old Israel-Hamas war in Gaza — a deal his administration has doggedly pursued but failed to accomplish for months.

“I don’t want to exaggerate it, but a possibility, if we can deal with a cease-fire in Lebanon, that it can move into dealing with the West Bank, and also in Gaza — and so, it’s possible,” Biden said in an interview with ABC’s The View.

The White House National Security Council and the US State Department declined to comment on the efforts to mediate between Lebanon and Israel.

UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy urged Iran Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi to use his country’s influence over Hezbollah to pull Lebanon back from the brink, said a person familiar with the meeting who asked not to be identified discussing private conversations.

Lammy and Araghchi met on the sidelines of the annual United Nations General Assembly in New York. The top UK diplomat urged Hezbollah to support a cease-fire, the person said.

Some Western officials cautioned that efforts to halt the fighting between Israel and Hezbollah were hardly guaranteed to succeed. One Western official said the outcome was still uncertain, but officials were hopeful that such efforts could reduce the intensity of Israeli bombardments.

The urgent talks between Washington, Israel and other allies are unfolding as Israel pounds Hezbollah targets across Lebanon with air strikes and as fears grow across the region and in Western capitals that a long-feared regional expansion of the Israel-Hamas conflict will unfold.

France, which maintains open lines with Hezbollah, is also involved in the talks, according to another person familiar with the situation. That includes proposals that Israel not conduct a ground invasion while Hezbollah refrains from sending more combat troops south.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and top adviser Ron Dermer are involved in an attempt to come to a diplomatic solution to the spiraling military confrontation with Hezbollah, designated a terrorist group by the US, according to an Israeli official who declined to be named.

Targeting Tel Aviv

On Wednesday, Israel stepped up its heaviest air attacks on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon since 2006 after shooting down the first missile ever fired by the militant group at Tel Aviv.

More than 600 people have been killed since Israel started a massive bombardment of southern Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley on Monday, Lebanese government officials said, a figure that included at least 50 children. More than 2,000 people were wounded. Israel broadened its targets on Wednesday, striking a town north of Beirut and carrying out an attack southeast of the Lebanese capital.

Increasingly, Israeli military officials have been talking of a potential ground attack into Lebanon.

Even if a temporary truce is reached, officials are skeptical about how long-lasting such a deal could be and whether it would amount to the longer-term political settlement that US officials have urged, according to one senior diplomat with direct knowledge of the talks.

Still, a temporary cease-fire is currently viewed as the best way to lower tensions before things get out of control, the diplomat added. Part of what’s motivating US allies to put new urgency into a diplomatic settlement with Lebanon is the fact that many allies are losing hope in President Biden’s cease-fire deal for Gaza, this person added.

--With assistance from Donato Paolo Mancini, María Paula Mijares Torres, Alex Morales and Dan Williams.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.