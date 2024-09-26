Japan Trade Agency Eyes Chinese Steel With Anti-Dumping Proposal

Bundles of steel tubes at a trading market in the outskirts of Shanghai, China, on Monday, Aug. 19, 2024. President Xi Jinping's push to end reliance on property-led growth has profound implications for the steel industry. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry is seeking to broaden the scope of anti-dumping duties to cover Chinese steel among other products routed via third countries, according to a ministry official.

It’s considering approaching the Ministry of Finance before the end of this month, when all government agencies present their requests for tariff revisions in the following fiscal year, said the official. If approved, the measure would target all import routes and help address previous attempts to import steel from China via other countries.

The move comes as Chinese steel exports surge amid deteriorating domestic demand. Countries have increased trade safeguards against the world’s biggest steel producer due to concerns over potential dumping resulting from the crisis. Japan’s biggest steel manufacturer Nippon Steel Corp. had said it is lobbying the government with other local firms to impose measures against Chinese imports of the building metal.

