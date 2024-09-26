Japan Warship Sails Through Taiwan Strait in a First, NHK Says

(Bloomberg) -- A Japanese Maritime Self-Defense Force warship passed through the Taiwan Strait on Wednesday for the first time, NHK reported, citing unnamed people familiar with the matter.

The SDF destroyer Sazanami made the passage through the strait from north to south on its way to participate in multilateral training in the South China Sea along with vessels from Australia and New Zealand, the national public broadcaster reported.

A spokesperson for Maritime Staff Office at the Defense Ministry declined to answer a query on whether the passage took place. China’s Foreign Ministry will likely address the matter at a regular daily briefing later Thursday.

China, which regards Taiwan as part of its territory, has bristled at similar passages through the body of water as an infringement of its sovereignty. The passage is likely to anger Beijing as friction with Tokyo has been raised by suspected territorial infringements by both sides and the fatal stabbing of a Japanese schoolboy in China last week.

US Navy warships often transit the Taiwan Strait through a corridor the Pentagon says is beyond the territorial sea of any coastal state. The US military has said the trips uphold freedom of navigation.

