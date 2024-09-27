Israel Hits Hezbollah Main Base in Major Beirut Air Assault

People and rescuers gather near the smoldering rubble of a building destroyed in an Israeli air strike in the Haret Hreik neighborhood of Beirut's southern suburbs on September 27, 2024. Photographer: Ibrahim Amro/AFP/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- Israel said its military struck Hezbollah’s headquarters in southern Beirut in a wave of fresh bomb attacks, a major escalation of hostilities in Lebanon.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a “precise strike” on the central command center of the Iran-backed militant group in the Lebanese capital on Friday, spokesman Daniel Hagari said in a video statement. The offices were located under residential buildings, he said.

Plumes of orange and black smoke rose in the densely populated neighborhood of Haret Hreik, where the group has offices and centers. TV footage emerged of rescue workers holding flash lights searching through the rubble of what local media said is the remains of several buildings.

Many of Hezbollah’s commanders and leadership have been targeted in Israeli attacks on Beirut’s southern suburbs in the past.

The attack came after Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to press ahead with the fight against Iran-backed Hezbollah, casting fresh doubt on the prospects of a US-led push to halt the fighting.

Israel has bombarded Lebanon with intensive air strikes since Monday, killing more than 700 people, including at least 50 children, according to Lebanese officials. Tens of thousands have fled the bombardment in the country’s south and northeast regions.

“As long as Hezbollah chooses the path of war, Israel has no choice and Israel has every right to remove this threat,” Netanyahu told the United Nations General Assembly in New York on Friday. “We will continue degrading Hezbollah until all our objectives are met.”

Chief among Israel’s stated goals is a return of residents of communities in the north of the country, who have been displaced due to the near-12 months of cross-border rocket fire between the two sides.

A US-led diplomatic push for a three-week pause in fighting is seen as a last-ditch attempt by Israel’s key ally to prevent a full-scale conflict. Israel has said it’s preparing to stage a potential ground invasion, which would risk dragging in Washington as well as Hezbollah’s sponsor Iran.

