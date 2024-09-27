Nikkei Poised to Recover From Rout Triggered by BOJ’s July Hike

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average displayed on a rotating-cube screen in an atrium of the Kabuto One building, next the Tokyo Stock Exchange, in Tokyo, Japan, on Tuesday, June 7, 2022. Japan equities were mixed after the yen slid to a 20-year low versus the dollar as the gap between domestic and US yields widened. Photographer: Akio Kon/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s Nikkei 225 Stock Average headed for a full recovery from a rout set off by the Bank of Japan’s decision to raise interest rates at the end of July.

The blue-chip gauge climbed to as high as 39,260.20 in morning trading, surpassing its close on July 31, the day the central bank hiked its policy rate to around 0.25% and unveiled plans to halve bond purchases. Combined with concern about the US economy, the Nikkei 225 tumbled as much as 20% within a week of the BOJ’s move, diving deeper into a bear market.

Japanese stocks have “finally managed to catch up with the rest of the world,” said Kiyoshi Ishigane, chief fund manager at Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Signs of resilience in the US economy, a stabilizing yen and stimulus in China are the biggest factors supporting the market, he said.

Now the measure is headed for a three-week rally of about 7% as the yen moves lower as concerns over a hawkish BOJ recede, providing support for exporters. On Tuesday, Governor Kazuo Ueda reinforced his message that while the central bank will raise its key interest rate again if data allow, it won’t be in a hurry to do so.

Meanwhile, investors are awaiting Japan’s ruling party leadership election in the afternoon. The effect on monetary policy is the key point to watch, as the exit of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is seen as potentially clearing a path for the BOJ to continue tightening.

The Nikkei climbed 0.5% to 39,160 as of 9:27 am in Tokyo, while the broader Topix index was down 0.4% with most stocks falling.

As long as the Nikkei doesn’t slip below the 38,000 level in the coming days, the chances its gain will become a trend are high, said Mitsubishi UFJ Asset’s Ishigane.

Exporters including electric appliances makers climbed as the yen weakened 0.4% to 145.45 against the dollar. Companies were exposure to China, including Yaskawa Electric Corp. and Fanuc Corp., were among top performers on the Nikkei as the nation ramped up efforts to boost growth with stimulus.

