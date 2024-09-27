Orban Says Aide’s Remarks on Hungary Surrendering Went Too Far

(Bloomberg) -- Prime Minister Viktor Orban distanced himself from a top adviser who asserted that Hungary would have surrendered to invading Russian troops if it were in Ukraine’s position two years ago.

Balazs Orban, the premier’s political director, said late Wednesday that Ukraine’s defense against the invasion was “irresponsible” — and signaled that Hungary, a NATO member, would not have put up a fight, as he cited parallels with the country’s failed 1956 anti-Soviet uprising.

The comments triggered an uproar in Hungary, where the casualties of the revolution are seen as national heroes. The leader of the main opposition party, Peter Magyar, called on the adviser to resign.

The prime minister on Friday said the comments as they related to Hungary were “misleading” and suggested Hungary would defend itself just as it did in 1956. At the same time, he didn’t indicate whether he agreed with his aide that Ukraine should have surrendered to Russia on day one of the invasion in 2022.

“My political director happened to say something in a misleading way, which is a mistake,” Orban told state radio. “Our political community grew out of 1956 revolution; we would not be here were it not for the heroes of 1956.”

The comments by Balazs Orban, a foreign policy adviser who isn’t related to the prime minister, appeared to take Budapest’s increasingly Kremlin-friendly stance, which is markedly at odds with NATO and EU allies, even further. Hungary opposes Western sanctions against Russia and has sought to block EU arms shipments and financing for Ukraine.

The controversy comes at a time when the Hungarian leader is still reeling from a series of scandals that have dented his party’s popularity and helped Magyar’s rise. A poll this month showed the opposition Tisza party neck-and-neck with Orban’s Fidesz.

The premier gave no indication of whether he’d dismiss his aide. Tensions over the comments may further fuel Magyar’s momentum ahead of the anniversary of the uprising on Oct. 23, a date that usually accompanies street protests in the country.

--With assistance from Mark Sweetman.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.