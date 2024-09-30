Aston Martin Cuts Outlook on Supply Chain Issues, Weak China

An employee works on an Aston Martin DBX SUV at the company's factory in St Athan, UK. Photographer: Chris Ratcliffe/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings Plc is lowering its prediction for the year with the sports-car maker blaming supply chain disruptions and weak demand in China.

The manufacturer now sees annual sales about 1,000 vehicles lower than before, it said Monday. Adjusted earnings before interest, tax and amortization will be slightly below last year’s level and the carmaker no longer expects positive free cash flow during the second part of the year.

Volkswagen AG on Friday also cut its outlook, following German competitors Mercedes-Benz Group AG and BMW AG due to a drop in demand in China. Stellantis NV on Monday also reduced forecasts.

