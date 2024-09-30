Philippines to Deepen Capital Market By Overhauling Swaps, Repos

(Bloomberg) -- The Philippines wants to get a revamped market for interest rate swaps off the ground this year, as it seeks to enhance its capital market and grease the wheels for monetary policy.

The step is one of two measures announced by Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas and commercial banks in Manila on Monday, which officials said would help trading and price discovery. Developing the repo market for government securities is also on the agenda.

In order for the Philippines to attract more foreign capital, officials need to tackle the fragmented market for government bonds and develop the yield curve. Pricing loans is difficult, because they’re based on the yields of securities in which there is little trading.

“A benchmark yield curve will help in the pricing of bank loans and corporate bonds, and thus strengthen the transmission mechanism for monetary policy,” BSP Governor Eli Remolona said at a briefing.

Remolona said the measure will help shorten the period of monetary policy transmission by as much as one and a half years.

Here are more details on the plans:

For swaps: The Bankers Association of the Philippines will create an overnight peso reference rate (ORR) based on a central bank rate set at a daily live auction 15 banks to serve as market makers, to quote prices for the one-, three-, and six-month swaps against the ORR Officials intend for the market to go live once the International Swaps and Derivatives Association recognizes the ORR in November Longer tenors of as much as 10 years also available Trading platform: Bloomberg

For repos: Central bank working with BAP to expand market and provide another alternative benchmark especially for short-term loan rates



--With assistance from Manolo Serapio Jr..

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.