Tim Walz’s Deep China Ties Could Spell Trouble for Democrats

With relations between Washington and Beijing at a critical point, US Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz's time in China has come under scrutiny from Republicans.

Walz first went to China as a teacher in 1989, just after the Tiananmen Square military crackdown. Over the years, he continued to return to China, even spending his honeymoon there.

On today's Big Take Asia Podcast, host K. Oanh Ha talks to Bloomberg's Daniel Ten Kate and Professor Li Cheng from the University of Hong Kong about what Walz's track record on China could mean should the Democrats win the election – and whether Walz's ties with the country would be an asset or liability.

Chinese School Where Walz Once Taught Is Symbol of Xi’s Tighter Grip on Nation

