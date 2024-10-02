BOJ’s Ueda Briefs New PM Ishiba on Market Developments

(Bloomberg) -- Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda briefed Japan’s newly-installed premier on recent market developments in a meeting Wednesday, underscoring the commitment from both to maintaining a close working relationship.

Ueda told reporters at the premier’s residence that Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba didn’t make any specific policy requests during their discussion.

The governor also told reporters the bank will continue to support the economy with monetary easing, and there’s time to consider policy options as it looks to adjust settings at some future point if data are in line with its projections.

While it’s common for Japan’s central bank chief to hold regular meetings with the nation’s leader, Ueda’s visit came at an unusually early stage of the new administration, with Ishiba having just formed his government a day earlier after being voted premier in parliament.

Ueda said he didn’t discuss a standing accord between the bank and the government during his meeting with Ishiba.

Earlier in the day, Ueda sent dovish signals regarding the policy outlook by emphasizing the need to continue monitoring the impact of global markets and economies on domestic activity.

The governor’s remarks came after Ishiba and one of his new cabinet ministers indicated they aren’t keen to see any rapid rate hikes. Most BOJ watchers expect the bank to hold its benchmark settings steady when the board next sets policy at a meeting ending Oct. 31.

