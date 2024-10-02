Denmark Boosts Security Near Israeli Embassy as Blasts Probed

(Bloomberg) -- Danish police are boosting security around Israeli’s embassy in Copenhagen after two blasts nearby during the night.

The police are looking into whether the explosions are linked to the diplomatic mission nearby, among several avenues of investigation, Jakob Hansen, deputy police inspector at Copenhagen Police, said at a news conference on Wednesday.

“The Israeli embassy is in close vicinity and that is also an angle we’re pursuing at the moment,” Hansen said. “It’s too early to say if there are any links.”

“We are going to step up our presence in the area,” he said.

Separately, Swedish police found indications that the Israeli embassy in Stockholm had been fired upon, after gunfire was reported in the area on Tuesday. No one was hurt and no suspect has been arrested.

The incidents come as attacks in the Middle East escalate. Iran fired about 200 ballistic missiles at Israel on Tuesday in a reprisal after Israel carried out a dramatic series of attacks on Lebanon in recent days, killing Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah in a Beirut airstrike and sending ground forces across the border.

--With assistance from Christopher Jungstedt and Charles Daly.

