Ishiba’s Surprise Warning to BOJ Raises Doubt Over Hike in 2024

(Bloomberg) -- New Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba’s unexpected warning to the central bank against raising interest rates is pushing back expectations of another hike this year.

Ishiba triggered a yen slide on Wednesday after he said Japan wasn’t ready for higher borrowing costs for the time being, in an unusually direct remark for a prime minister following his meeting with Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

A Bloomberg survey last month showed that 53% of economists forecast the BOJ to push up interest rates for the third time this year in December. But that outlook has now been thrown into doubt.

“This is a surprise,” Tsuyoshi Ueno, a senior economist at NLI Research Institute in Tokyo. “This has strengthened my view that there will be no rate hike in December.”

The BOJ holds its next policy meeting later this month but is already widely expected to hold rates given its recent BOJ’s cautious signals and the timing of general election called by Ishiba.

The comments from the new premier, a self-declared “defense nerd,” likely reflect his inexperience in communicating with markets. A sharp fall in Tokyo stocks at the start of this week following his victory in the ruling party leadership vote may have contributed to a desire to reassure investors.

“Ishiba may be trying to brush off an image of supporting rate hikes as some in the market view him that way,” Yusuke Matsuo, senior market economist at Mizuho Securities, wrote in a note Thursday.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The remarks, which Ishiba made to reporters after BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda went to meet with him on Wednesday — are consistent with the message Ueda himself has already been sending: the BOJ needs to confirm a US soft landing before it reduces stimulus further.”

— Taro Kimura, economist

For the full report, click here

Ishiba is holding a national election on Oct. 27. Local media reported Wednesday that his approval ratings are around 50% with the Nikkei saying that it’s the lowest for any new leader in its data going back to 2002.

“In a way, Ishiba is trying to show he is market friendly as he probably wants to do everything he can to raise the likelihood of a clear victory in the election,” Ueno said. “But it doesn’t mean Ishiba will always be putting pressure on the BOJ. I still expect the next hike to come in January.”

