Modi’s Support Tested as Two Indian Provinces Begin Vote Counts

Voters wait in line to vote in the General Election to Assembly, in Rohtak, India on Oct. 5. Photographer: Manoj Dhaka/Hindustan Times/Getty Images

(Bloomberg) -- India began counting votes in two northern provinces Tuesday, with exit polls predicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s party would trail in both as voters worry over jobs and incomes.

In Haryana, a relatively small state in the Hindi-speaking belt of the country, Modi’s Bharatiya Janata Party has governed for a decade — but it’s now at risk of losing control of the 90-seat legislature as farmers in the largely rural province turn against the BJP.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the only Muslim majority province in Hindu-dominant India, voters want Modi’s government to restore the region to a fully fledged state, where the 90-seat legislature would have control over key functions like policing and healthcare. Modi’s government downgraded the region to a union territory in 2019, putting it under the control of the central government in New Delhi.

Counting of the votes in both provinces began at 8 a.m. local time. The elections took place on separate days in September and October.

The BJP’s main opposition in the provincial elections is the Indian National Congress, which dented Modi’s support in recent national polls, preventing his party from winning a clear majority in the parliament.

In Jammu and Kashmir, the Congress party has formed an alliance with a regional party, which exit polls show will come close to the majority mark. The BJP has promised investment and tens of thousands of jobs in the province, which has been isolated for decades due to political instability in the region.

