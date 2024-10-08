RBA Signals Key Rate on Hold Until It’s Confident on Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s central bank will hold interest rates at the current 12-year high until it’s confident that inflation is moving sustainably toward its target band, minutes of the last board meeting showed, suggesting policy easing still remains some way off.

The Reserve Bank’s board discussed scenarios in which future policy needed to be held at restrictive levels for a prolonged period or tightened further, minutes of the Sept. 23-24 meeting released Tuesday showed. It also reviewed scenarios where an easing might be required. The board concluded that each outcome was conceivable given the uncertain economic outlook and opted to leave the key rate at 4.35%.

“Members agreed that it was important to convey that the board remained vigilant to upside risks to inflation,” the minutes showed. Members also “affirmed that monetary policy would need to be sufficiently restrictive until members were confident that inflation was moving sustainably towards the target range.”

The minutes shine a spotlight on the board’s policy conundrum at a time when Australia’s inflation remains elevated and sticky while the rest of the world is slowly embarking on an easing cycle. Last month, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell led his colleagues to an outsized rate cut designed to preserve the strength of the US economy.

RBA board members discussed the global easing at their meeting but concluded that Australian rates didn’t need to move in lock-step with other economies given inflation and the labor market are both stronger at home and monetary policy is less restrictive, the minutes showed.

Underlining the mixed economic outcomes, data on Tuesday showed Australia’s consumer sentiment climbed to a 2-1/2 year high in October, while remaining deep in pessimistic territory, and business conditions rose. A gauge of job advertisements also increased, suggesting the country’s labor market remains healthy.

The RBA highlighted in the minutes that underlying inflation – the measure it’s tracking given government rebates will pull down the headline figure – is “still too high” and had fallen “very little” in quarterly terms over the preceding year.

“Returning inflation to target remains the board’s highest priority and it will do what is necessary to achieve that outcome,” the minutes showed.

Subscribe to The Bloomberg Australia Podcast on Apple, Spotify, on YouTube, or wherever you listen.

Financial market pricing implies the RBA’s next move is down, with a cut seen early next year. A Bloomberg News survey showed that a majority of economists expect the RBA will keep the cash rate steady this year.

“Australia’s inflation battle isn’t necessarily won,” said Callam Pickering, APAC economist at global job site Indeed Inc. “The trigger for a rate cut – or even a rate hike – will be a significant deviation from forecast for the major economic measures, such as the unemployment rate or inflation. That hasn’t happened yet.”

The RBA board also discussed a review of its cheap lending program for banks that was introduced during the coronavirus pandemic as part of a suite of unconventional policy tools.

The review concluded that the Term Funding Facility had met its policy goals. These were to reinforce the benefits of a lower cash rate by reducing the funding costs of banks and in-turn interest paid by borrowers, as well as to encourage banks to support businesses during a tough period.

The RBA will publish its full review on Wednesday which will be accompanied by a speech by Assistant Governor Christopher Kent.

(Adds consumer and business sentiment, comment from economist.)

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.