Scholz to Host Biden, Starmer, Macron for Ukraine Talks Oct. 12

(Bloomberg) -- Chancellor Olaf Scholz will host the leaders of the US, France and Britain for talks on Ukraine in Berlin on Saturday, according to a senior German government official.

Scholz, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer will afterward head to the US air base at Ramstein for additional talks with around 20 other leaders, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy and the prime ministers of Italy, Poland and Canada, said the official, who asked not to be identified in line with briefing rules.

The focus will be on sending a signal that military and financial support for the government in Kyiv is set to continue flowing, as well as exploring ways to secure a fair and sustainable peace for Ukraine, the official said.

Germany, the biggest provider of military aid to Zelenskiy’s forces after the US, is also likely to announce an additional package of materiel at the meeting, he added.

