Singapore PRs Get Visa-Free Entry to Indonesia’s Batam, Bintan

(Bloomberg) -- Indonesia will give visa-free entry to foreigners holding Singapore permanent residency to visit Batam, Bintan and the Karimun Islands, aiming to boost tourism and investment in the regional economic zones.

Under the new policy, visitors can stay up to four days, Director General of Immigration Silmy Karim said in a statement on Tuesday. The rules will cover several port points in the Riau region, which contain the Karimun Islands.

Unlike the existing visa-free entry for ASEAN member states, which applies broadly to tourism and short stays, the new policy specifically targets Singapore permanent residency holders, offering a more streamlined visa-free option with a focus on specific regions. According to the city’s statistics department, There are roughly 545,000 permanent residents in Singapore, one of ASEAN members.

Indonesia, Southeast Asia’s largest economy, has introduced various initiatives — such as “second home” and golden visas for wealthy global citizens and foreign investors. Through the new policy, the country seeks to attract short-term visitors for leisure and business, especially to the Nongsa Digital Park and Bintan Resort, which are hubs for tourism and development of the digital economy.

