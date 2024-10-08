Singapore Telco Service Disruption Affects Emergency Calls

A man stands beside a Singtel logo at the companys office in Singapore, on Friday, July 06, 2018. Photographer : Nicky Loh/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore’s largest telecoms operator Singapore Telecommunications Ltd. said some customers, including public service hotlines, may be experiencing “intermittent fixed voice service issues.”

The firm’s engineers are working urgently to deploy workaround measures as it tries to resolve the issue, Singtel said in a post on X on Tuesday. Mobile and broadband services are unaffected, it added.

Singapore Civil Defence Force said it was aware the public was experiencing difficulties calling police and medical emergency hotlines, according to a Facebook post, asking people to send them mobile phone text messages instead.

Singapore banks, separately, reported issues with their customer customer care hotlines due to a telecoms service disruption.

“We have been informed by our telco provider that they are facing technical issues that are impacting our customer care hotlines,” DBS Group Holdings said in a Facebook post. United Overseas Bank Ltd. and Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. also posted about similar issues.

(Adds disruptions of emergency calls)

