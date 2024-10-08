Trump Organization Signs $1.5 Billion Vietnam Hotel Complex Deal

Signage is displayed at the Trump International Hotel & Tower New York in New York, U.S., on Thursday, March 7, 2019. U.S. stocks dropped with the dollar after a report showed American hiring was the weakest in more than a year while wage gains were the fastest of the expansion. Photographer: Michael Nagle/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- The Trump Organization plans to build a $1.5 billion complex of hotels, golf courses and homes in northern Vietnam in a joint venture with a local industrial park developer, according to a statement from the Vietnamese company.

A memorandum of understanding between the Trump Organization and the People’s Committee of Hung Yen province — where the complex will be developed — a unit of Vietnamese developer Kinh Bac City Development Holding Corp., IDG Group and a fund was signed Sept. 25 during the visit to the US by Vietnam’s Communist General Secretary To Lam, according to a statement on the website of Kinh Bac City.

Another agreement was signed between the Trump Organization and Hung Yen Hospitality, a subsidiary of Kinh Bac City.

The venture will develop five-star hotels, golf courses and luxurious residential estates, according to a statement on the Trump Organization’s website.

“Vietnam has tremendous potential for luxurious hospitality and entertainment,” Executive Vice President Eric Trump said, according to the organization’s statement.

