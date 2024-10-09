Chinese Stocks Drop Amid Stimulus Skepticism, Weak Holiday Data

A public screen displaying financial figures in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Finance chiefs in Beijing are testing new ways to boost the economy by encouraging demand, breaking with long-established practice as threats to the countrys growth target mount. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks listed onshore fell at the open, erasing some of Tuesday’s gains, amid skepticism about Beijing’s stimulus plans and signs of weakness in holiday-spending data.

The CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 5.1% before paring losses. A gauge of Chinese firms listed in the US had slid 6.9% Tuesday with travel and consumption related shares leading declines. The Hang Seng China Enterprises Index of Hong Kong-listed shares rose 1.3% as dip buyers emerged after the gauge tumbled 10% Tuesday.

“The market is tussling between expectation for more stimulus and economic realities,” said Yi Wang, head of quantitative investment at CSOP Asset Management Ltd. “Investors want to see a quick translation from stimulus measures into improving corporate earnings, better macro data — whether that’s with inflation, employment or local government debt. But there is a time gap between that expectation and the economic reality.”

Enthusiasm over China’s stimulus-driven rally is cooling after the lack of any further major initiatives at a key policy meeting Tuesday disappointed investors. A growing number of strategists and fund mangers have in recent days expressed skepticism about the rally, saying Beijing needs to back up its spending pledges with real money. Some are also concerned that many stocks have already reached overvalued levels.

Spending patterns during the Golden Week holiday suggest Chinese consumer sentiment remain muted despite signs of stabilizing after a barrage of stimulus unveiled by the government in recent weeks.

Chinese tourists spent less during the week-long holiday that ended Monday than before the pandemic. While travelers made 10.2% more trips during the Golden Week break than in 2019, spending only increased by 7.9%, according to data released by Ministry of Culture and Tourism.

Plans by shareholders of Chinese-listed companies to reduce their holdings amid the recent rally also soured sentiment. About 40 A share-listed companies on Tuesday announced their shareholders’ intentions to sell shares, the Securities Times reported, citing its calculation.

Shanghai Stock Exchange data show the margin balance rose 7.4% to 806 billion yuan ($114 billion) Tuesday from the previous trading day, according to its website.

“China and Hong Kong markets are very volatile these days as investors, both foreign and domestic, are still rebalancing amid the stimulus and liquidity rush,” said Marvin Chen, a strategist at Bloomberg Intelligence. “Both onshore and offshore markets are trying to converge after the long holidays. There may be some profit taking onshore, while the Hong Kong market is rebounding from a large selloff yesterday.

