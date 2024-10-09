Couche-Tard Suggested Higher Price of $47 Billion for Seven & I

An illuminated signage outside a 7-Eleven convenience store, operated by Seven & i Holdings Co., at night in Tokyo, Japan, on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024. Seven & i Holdings will release it's earnings figures on Oct. 10. Photographer: Kiyoshi Ota/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. sent Seven & i Holdings Co. a new potential acquisition price of $18.19 per share last month that values the Japanese retailer at ¥7 trillion ($47.2 billion), a premium of around 20% from the prior offer and the company’s current stock price, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The indicated offer, aimed at initiating discussions, was sent to Seven & i on Sept. 19, the people said, asking not to be identified because the information isn’t public. No substantive negotiations have taken place since then, they added.

The new attempt to enter talks shows that Couche-Tard isn’t giving up on its takeover effort, which is being closely watched as a sign of whether Japan’s efforts to boost corporate activity will be taken seriously by its biggest companies. The owner of 7-Eleven stores rejected the first price of $14.86 per share sent by the Canadian retailer in August, saying that it didn’t fully reflect Seven & i’s worth and wasn’t high enough to engage in talks.

Since then, Seven & i sought, and received, a designation of being a core business essential to national security, a step that was seen as an attempt to make it harder for a foreign entity to take over the Japanese retailer. Seven & i has also been seeking to sell off non-core assets to show a greater focus on its main convenience-stores business.

Representatives for Couche-Tard and Seven & i didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.

Couche-Tard’s second proposed takeover price represents a premium of 53% from the Japanese company’s mid-August stock price, just before its approach became public. Seven & i is scheduled to report quarterly results on Thursday, and is likely to face questions over its resistance to Couche-Tard’s approach.

