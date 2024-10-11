Chinese Stocks Extend Weekly Decline Before Crucial Briefing

A public screen displaying various index figures in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, Sept. 12, 2024. Finance chiefs in Beijing are testing new ways to boost the economy by encouraging demand, breaking with long-established practice as threats to the countrys growth target mount. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- Chinese stocks fell early on Friday as investors waited to see how much new stimulus the Ministry of Finance will announce at a policy briefing scheduled for tomorrow.

The CSI 300 Index dropped as much as 1.6% after advancing on Thursday. The gauge has now declined about 2% this week. Hong Kong’s equity market is shut for a holiday.

Chinese shares have been whipsawed this week as traders digested a set of lackluster holiday-spending data, assessed messages from the state economic planner’s latest briefing, and pinned their optimism on Saturday’s press conference. There is plenty of concern the recent share rally will unwind further if measures announced at the MOF briefing fall short of market expectations.

Investors and analysts are expecting China to deploy as much as 2 trillion yuan ($283 billion) in fresh fiscal stimulus, according to a majority of 23 market participants surveyed by Bloomberg. They forecast China will sell more government debt to expand public spending through the end of next year, with special bonds being the most likely option.

Stocks in China and Hong Kong rocketed higher since late September as Beijing unveiled a barrage of monetary stimulus and vowed to boost fiscal spending. The benchmark CSI 300 Index jumped 5.9% Tuesday — capping a 10th straight session of gains as trading resumed after the Golden Week holiday. It then plunged more than 7% on Wednesday, and closed higher again on Thursday.

