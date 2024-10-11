Polestar CEO Says EV Maker Must Start ‘Actively Selling Cars’

(Bloomberg) -- Polestar Automotive Holding UK Plc’s new Chief Executive Officer Michael Lohscheller has launched a review of the struggling electric-car maker’s operations and strategy, after the company reported weaker-than-expected deliveries for the third quarter.

Polestar needs to go “from showing to actively selling cars,” Lohscheller said in a statement Friday, and the review is aimed at developing the Swedish manufacturer’s commercial capabilities to enable that shift.

Polestar delivered 11,900 cars in the third quarter, roughly 15% fewer than a year earlier and short of analyst estimates.

Controlled by Chinese billionaire Li Shufu, Polestar has struggled with delays in rolling out new models, while competition has been especially intense in China, a market it targeted for growth. The premium-EV manufacturer has lost most of its market value since spinning out of Volvo Car AB two years ago and listing on Nasdaq.

Polestar announced in August that Lohscheller, a former Opel CEO, would replace former chief Thomas Ingenlath, who struggled to contain losses and fix operational problems. Lohscheller officially started the role at the start of this month.

The adoption of a more active sales model is already supporting the ambition to sell more vehicles, Lohscheller said Friday.

The third quarter brought total deliveries for the first nine months of 2024 to 32,300, a 23% drop from a year earlier. The EV maker had said in August it remained confident that sales of its Polestar 3 and 4 models would boost sales in the second half of the year.

The company said Friday it expects revenue for this year to be similar to 2023, reaching a positive gross profit margin in the fourth quarter. It reaffirmed a goal of achieving cash flow breakeven by the end of next year but with lower volumes than it was previously targeting.

Polestar said it and Li’s Geely were engaged in “constructive dialog” with lenders regarding its loan covenants. The lenders remain supportive, Polestar added.

The company said as recently as August that it had secured as much as $300 million in additional external funding, in the form of a one-year revolving term loan facility.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.