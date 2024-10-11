Singapore MAS to Hold Currency Settings in Face of Sticky Prices

(Bloomberg) -- Singapore is set to buck the global easing trend and keep its policy bearings on hold as officials use the strength of the currency to tackle still-exorbitant living costs.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore is expected to keep the slope, center and width of its currency band steady, though policymakers may strike a dovish tone to pave the way for a shift in stance next year when price pressures abate. All but three economists in a Bloomberg survey see no change to policy on Monday. United Overseas Bank Ltd. is one of the handful of analysts who expect an early pivot to easing.

While central banks in the US, Europe and parts of Asia have begun cutting interest rates as inflation drops from its post-pandemic peaks, the deceleration in consumer prices has slowed in Singapore, which imports the lion’s share of basic goods. The MAS uses the exchange rate rather than interest rates to control price growth, guiding the local dollar against a basket of currencies to crimp the cost of imports.

“The conditions are not in place for monetary policy easing just yet,” with services inflation still high, said Khoon Goh, head of Asia research at ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. “The earliest that we see the MAS easing is in January 2025.”

Singapore MAS Seen Maintaining Policy Settings in Oct.: Survey

Singapore is one of four major monetary authorities in Asia-Pacific announcing policy decisions in short succession. New Zealand stepped up the pace of easing this week, while India opened the door to its first interest rate cut in four years. The Bank of Korea is also widely expected to cut rates.

The MAS’s parameters for the Singapore dollar’s nominal effective exchange rate, or S$NEER, have been unchanged for the past year.

Yet factors from the price of oil to central banks in Frankfurt, Beijing and Washington lowering borrowing costs, and the upcoming US Presidential election have implications for Singapore’s growth and the performance of its currency.

The Federal Reserve’s 50-basis point interest rate cut in September drove the Singapore dollar to a decade high against the greenback. Malayan Banking Bhd. considers the current pace of S$NEER appreciation, which it assumes at 1.5%, to be supportive of the Singapore dollar against the greenback.

“Since markets are counting down to November with US elections, whose outcome may impact trade tariffs for China and other economies, the geopolitical outlook may also exert some influence on near-term uncertainties,” said Selena Ling, chief economist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp.

Having stressed the importance of a strong local dollar in his National Day address in August, Prime Minister Lawrence Wong said in an Oct. 2 video message he expected inflation to ease further in coming months, thanks in part to initiatives to curb the cost of living for low-income citizens.

While the core inflation rate, which excludes housing and private transportation costs, fell to its lowest since 2022 in July, it accelerated to 2.7% in August, suggesting that price pressures remain sticky.

What Bloomberg Economics Says...

“The deceleration in core inflation has stalled, and the gauge remains elevated. The higher cost of living remains a burden for many households in the city-state, which imports most necessities.”

— Tamara Mast Henderson, economist

For the full note, click here

“We expect inflation to continue easing to the lower levels that we saw before Covid,” Wong said, echoing the MAS’s July forecast for a discernible drop in core inflation in the fourth quarter and into 2025. “The outlook is favorable.”

Data due alongside the policy decision is likely to show that Singapore’s growth picked up in the third quarter, helped by household spending and exports. Economists at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. expect the MAS to retain its forecast for growth of 2%–3% for this year.

The MAS doesn’t have an explicit inflation target, though it has concluded that a core inflation rate of just under 2% on average “is consistent with overall price stability in the economy.”

“We expect MAS to stay on a wait and see mode, especially ahead of the US election,” though officials may forecast a drop in core inflation to below 2% for next year, said Kai Wei Ang, ASEAN economist at Bank of America Corp.

