China’s Credit Expansion Tops Forecasts But Loans Disappoint

An attendee looks out the window at the Lujiazui Financial Center during a break at the International Business Leaders Advisory Council for the Mayor of Shanghai (IBLAC) conference in Shanghai, China, on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024. The conference runs through today. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China’s credit expansion exceeded expectations in September, helped by a surge in government bond sales, while new loans disappointed in a sign of still weak domestic demand.

Aggregate financing, a broad measure of credit, increased 3.8 trillion yuan ($537 billion), according to Bloomberg calculations based on data released by the People’s Bank of China on Monday. That compares with a median forecast of 3.6 trillion yuan by economists in a Bloomberg survey, and an increase of 4.1 trillion yuan in the same month a year ago

Financial institutions offered 1.6 trillion yuan of new loans in the month, Bloomberg calculations showed. The median forecast was 1.9 trillion yuan

The PBOC introduced a barrage of stimulus policies in late September, including outsized cuts to interest rates and the reserve requirement ratio, which freed up cash for banks to lend. The impact of such steps will probably take time to materialize, meaning it likely had yet to be reflected in the latest data.

September is typically a busy month for borrowing activity because banks are in a rush to meet their quarterly loan targets. The headline credit figure also benefited from a jump in government bond sales, which had been slow earlier in the year.

Over 1 trillion yuan worth of local government special bonds — a key funding source for infrastructure investment — were issued in September, the most since June 2022, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Credit demand has been stuck in low gear in the past two years as households and businesses turned cautious. It’s also been cooling because of a housing downturn and authorities’ efforts to rein in debt that piled up among local governments.

The risk is that the country is entering a prolonged period of low demand and deflation, which could threaten its growth prospects for years to come.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.