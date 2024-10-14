Ukraine’s Zelenskiy to Present Victory Plan to Lawmakers Oct. 16

(Bloomberg) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy will present his “victory plan” to lawmakers on Oct. 16, weeks after he shared it with Washington and European capitals in a bid to ramp up support.

Zelenskiy will address the Ukrainian parliament on Wednesday, said a person familiar with the president’s plans, speaking on condition of anonymity as they are not authorized to comment on the topic. Zelenskiy has so far not provided the public with many details of the plan, which aims to force Russia to stop its war.

