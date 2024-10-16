New Zealand Dollar Sinks as Easing Bets, China Pessimism Bite

(Bloomberg) -- New Zealand’s dollar sank to the weakest level since August as a double whammy of bigger interest-rate cut bets in the nation and souring sentiment toward China weighed on the currency.

The kiwi slid as much as 0.7% to 60.4 US cents on Wednesday, making it the worst-performing currency among developed markets this month. Earlier in the session, New Zealand reported a sharp fall in the annual inflation rate for the third quarter, stoking bets that the Reserve Bank will be more aggressive in easing policy after delivering a half percentage point rate cut last week.

Weakening investor confidence toward China is also weighing on the kiwi given the nation’s status as New Zealand’s major trading partner. The yuan, an anchor for the regional foreign-exchange market, slid with mainland stocks this week as Beijing failed to impress the investors with a strong fiscal stimulus plan to rejuvenate the economy.

The kiwi could fall below 60 US cents in the coming days as its weighed by rate differentials, said Imre Speizer, a strategist at Westpac Banking Corp in Auckland. Should the RBNZ accelerate rate cuts, kiwi is likely to fall below 59 US cents, he said.

