Australia’s Burst of Hiring Persists as Unemployment Is Steady

(Bloomberg) -- Australia’s powerful stretch of hiring extended into September and the unemployment rate held steady, underscoring the resilience of the labor market to elevated interest rates.

Employment rose 64,100 — driven by full-time jobs — versus a forecast 25,000 gain, Australian Bureau of Statistics data showed Thursday. The jobless rate was unchanged at a downwardly revised 4.1%, while the participation rate rose further.

“The record employment-to-population ratio and participation rate shows that there are still large numbers of people entering the labor force and finding work in a range of industries, as job vacancies continue to remain above pre-pandemic levels,” said Bjorn Jarvis, ABS head of labour statistics.

The Australian dollar climbed 0.4% and the policy sensitive three-year government bond yield also moved higher. Stocks trimmed gains.

The report, along with third-quarter inflation due later this month, will be important inputs for the Reserve Bank’s November policy meeting, where it’s expected to keep interest rates at a 12-year high of 4.35%. Money markets and economists reckon the RBA’s next move is down, with a first cut seen only next year.

That’s broadly in-line with Governor Michele Bullock’s thinking after she all-but ruled out policy easing in the near-term. Bullock’s deputy Andrew Hauser will have an opportunity to provide the RBA’s perspective on the employment data, among other issues, at an event in Sydney on Monday.

