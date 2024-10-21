China, India Reach Border Pact Before Xi, Modi Head to BRICS

(Bloomberg) -- China and India agreed to allow each others’ troops to patrol the disputed border between the two countries, a significant step toward ending a four-year stalemate as leaders from both nuclear-armed nations possibly meet at a BRICS summit this week.

After a series of discussions over several weeks, a pact has been reached on “patrolling arrangements along the line of actual control in the India-China border area,” India’s Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri told reporters in New Delhi on Monday. “This is leading to disengagement and eventually a resolution of the issues that had arisen in these areas in 2020,” he said.

China’s Foreign Ministry didn’t immediately respond to a request for further information.

The announcement came a day before Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi are scheduled to attend the BRICS summit in Russia, setting the stage for a possible bilateral meeting between the two leaders.

Modi and Xi last met on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Johannesburg in 2023, although haven’t held formal bilateral talks since the Group of 20 leaders’ meeting in Bali in 2022.

Relations between China and India have been frozen since June 2020 when clashes between soldiers along the disputed Himalayan border left at least 20 Indian and an unknown number of Chinese dead. Since then, there have been incremental progress in resolving the border crisis, though momentum picked up this year following meetings between the foreign ministers of the two countries in July.

The two nations share a 3,488-kilometer (2,167 miles) unmarked border between them. Both sides have moved fighter jets, artillery guns and missiles closer to the border as tensions rose, while thousands of troops were also deployed. The border patrol agreement would be the first step toward moving soldiers away and allowing normal patrolling operations to take place.

