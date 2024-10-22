Freeport Asks Indonesia for Copper Export Extension Due to Fire

Water is added to concentrate at Freeport McMoRan Inc.'s Grasberg copper and gold mining complex in Papua province, Indonesia, on Wednesday, April 22, 2015. Freeport is the world's largest publicly traded copper producer.

(Bloomberg) -- Freeport-McMoRan Inc. is in talks with the Indonesian government to extend its licenses to export copper concentrate because a fire has disrupted the company’s smelter operations in the Southeast Asian nation.

Freeport’s Indonesian subsidiary has temporary suspended operations at its copper smelter after a fire last week damaged infrastructure used to produce sulphuric acid, the US metals producer said Tuesday in its earnings report. Freeport said the subsidiary “is working with the Indonesia government to allow continuity of copper concentrate exports until smelter operations are restored.”

Freeport secured licenses in July to export copper concentrates and anodes until the end of the year, following requirements that producers commission smelters in Indonesia to refine the raw material. The permits are part of a government push to leverage Indonesia’s mineral wealth to secure investment in industrial development.

