L’Oreal Sales Hurt by Deepening Demand Slowdown in China

(Bloomberg) -- L’Oreal SA posted disappointing sales last quarter as the beauty company suffers from worsening consumer demand in China.

Like-for-like sales in North Asia, which includes China, fell 6.5% in the third quarter, L’Oreal said in a statement Tuesday. Analysts surveyed by Bloomberg had expected a gain. The decline marks the fifth straight quarter of falling sales in the region.

“In mainland China, the beauty market — already negative in the second quarter — continued to deteriorate, impacted by low consumer confidence,” L’Oreal said.

L’Oreal’s American depositary receipts fell as much as 4.7% in New York following the release, dragging down shares of rival Estee Lauder Cos. as well.

Shoppers in China have curbed spending on skincare and fragrances amid worries over slowing economic growth and a property market crisis — concerns that prompted the Chinese government to unveil a package of measures last month to revive the economy. Hainan, a duty free destination for Chinese consumers, in particular remained under pressure.

In a call with analysts, Chief Executive Officer Nicolas Hieronimus said he hopes the stimulus will help boost local demand.

L’Oreal’s dermatological beauty division, which houses labels such as CeraVe and La Roche-Posay, also grew well below estimates in the period.

The figures follow weak results in recent days from Coty Inc., a rival beauty company, and French luxury group LVMH. Kering SA, the owner of Gucci, will report sales on Wednesday.

Overall, sales of the French cosmetics group rose 3.4% in the quarter, missing estimates.

(Updates with ADRs, share price reaction of Estee Lauder, CEO comment)

