Kering Warns of Lowest Annual Profit Since 2016 as Gucci Suffers

(Bloomberg) -- Kering SA warned that its annual profit will fall to the lowest level since 2016 as a slump in Chinese demand for luxury goods hampers a turnaround of the French fashion group’s biggest label, Gucci.

Kering’s recurring operating income this year could be around €2.5 billion ($2.7 billion), the company said Wednesday. That would be the lowest level in eight years and less than the €2.82 billion analysts were expecting.

Comparable sales at Gucci, which makes up the bulk of Kering’s profit, slumped 25% in the third quarter from a year earlier.

The results show how tricky it has become for Kering to reset its flagship brand amid a demand slowdown for high-end goods, particularly in China. Earlier this month, the fashion conglomerate promoted a former Louis Vuitton executive, Stefano Cantino, to be Gucci’s new chief executive officer from Jan. 1. Cantino joined Gucci in May as deputy CEO.

Kering’s shares have fallen more than 40% this year, and are on track for their worst annual performance since 2008.

Kering isn’t the only luxury group to suffer from the high-end slowdown. The performance follows disappointing sales for the same period at LVMH’s key fashion and leather goods division, which includes Louis Vuitton and Christian Dior.

