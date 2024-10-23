North Korean Troops Have Arrived in Russia, Pentagon Chief Says

(Bloomberg) -- US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said there’s evidence North Korea is sending troops to Russia, creating the “very, very serious” possibility they will be sent into combat in Ukraine.

“Our analysts, they continue to look at this, and we are seeing evidence that there are North Korean troops that have gone to Russia,” Lloyd Austin told reporters while on a trip to Europe. “What exactly they’re doing, well, that’s to be seen.”

While Ukraine and South Korea had previously warned of the development, the US hadn’t confirmed the troop movements. Major General Pat Ryder, the Pentagon’s spokesman, said Monday that such a development would be “dangerous and highly concerning.”

With the North Koreans still in Russia, it’s not clear whether they will join Russian troops in combat on the front lines in Ukraine or serve as trainers and advisers while gathering intelligence on how weapons provided by North Korea perform in combat.

“If their intention is to participate in this war on Russia’s behalf that is a very, very serious issue, and it will have impacts, not only in Europe,” Austin said. “It will also impact things in the Indo-Pacific as well.”

Austin said Russian President Vladimir Putin “went tin-cupping early on to get additional weapons and materials” from North Korean and Iran and “now he’s making a move to get more people, if that is the case, if these troops are designed to be a part of the fight in Ukraine.”

Why 1,500 North Korean Troops Have World’s Attention: QuickTake

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskiy told reporters Monday that North Korea may be sending troops to the front “for the money.” He said North Korean military personnel already have been spotted visiting Russian-occupied territory in Ukraine to understand what’s going on before sending troops.

Austin didn’t provide troops numbers but South Korea’s spy agency believes about 3,000 North Korean soldiers have been sent to Russia and a total of 10,000 soldiers will be deployed by December, South Korean lawmakers told reporters after a briefing by the National Intelligence Service. The lawmakers said Russia is expected to give some economic benefit to North Korea in return.

The influx of North Korean troops come as Moscow works to push Ukrainian forces from its Kursk region while maintaining pressure on its front line in Ukraine. Putin would likely face broader domestic pushback if he were to pursue a broader mobilization of Russian forces.

Andriy Kovalenko, the head of Ukraine’s Center for Countering Disinformation, told a Ukrainian broadcaster that Ukrainian military intelligence is tracking the number of the North Korean troops and their routes.

“There is a language barrier, though it won’t prevent from digging trenches for Russians,” Kovalenko said.

--With assistance from Olesia Safronova, Daryna Krasnolutska and Shinhye Kang.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.