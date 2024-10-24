Hermes Sales Climb as Birkin Bag Maker Shows Resilience

(Bloomberg) -- Hermes sales rose as the Birkin bag maker met resilient demand for its pricey handbags, bucking the broader luxury market slump.

Third-quarter sales increased 11.3% at constant exchange rates, Hermes International SCA said in a statement Thursday, just ahead of analyst estimates.

Hermes has held up better than most rivals amid the slowdown in demand for high-end goods because it caters to the wealthiest clients, whose spending tends to be less volatile than aspirational customers. The French company also enjoys strong pricing power and waiting lists for its most coveted handbags.

Speaking to reporters, Chief Financial Officer Eric du Halgouet said Hermes isn’t seeing any change in global trends early this quarter.

Other large luxury groups, from LVMH to Gucci-owner Kering SA, reported disappointing results in recent days as shoppers in China pulled back on expensive purchases.

Hermes’ sales in Europe, Japan and the Americas all exceeded estimates in the quarter, while the region that includes China increased 1%, below expectations for 2.3% growth. All divisions grew except for the watches unit, which tumbled 18%, double the estimates.

