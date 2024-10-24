Sri Lanka Boosts Security as US, Israel Warn of Terrorist Attack

(Bloomberg) -- Sri Lanka beefed up security in tourism hot spots after the US and Israel warned citizens to leave popular beach resort areas because of possible attacks on visitors.

The US Embassy in Sri Lanka told citizens on Wednesday to avoid Arugam Bay, a surf resort in Sri Lanka’s southeast coast, after “credible information warning of an attack targeting popular tourist locations.” Israel’s National Security Council asked its citizens to immediately leave Arugam Bay and the south and west coastal areas of Sri Lanka, adding that it has raised the travel alert level for the South Asian island nation “due to credible terrorism threats.”

Sri Lanka’s acting inspector general of police Priyantha Weerasooriya said intelligence had been received around Oct. 7, which was the first anniversary of Hamas’ attack on Israel, of a threat to a “specific nationality of tourists.” Police and military presence has been beefed up over the past few days as that information was confirmed, he added.

In 2019, an Easter Sunday bombing attack on hotels in the capital Colombo and churches killed scores of people, including nearly 50 foreign nationals. The attacks were blamed on a local jihadi group. Sri Lanka’s tourism has gradually recovered since then and the Covid pandemic, and authorities had been counting on a strong winter tourist season to help bolster the economy’s recovery after its worst crisis and debt default in 2022.

Two suspects were taken into custody on suspicion over the alleged threats, police spokesman Nihal Thalduwa said by phone Thursday. He declined to give further details, including whether those arrested were foreigners or locals.

Sri Lanka’s Derana TV showed images of military checkpoints and armored vehicles in Arugam Bay and in the hill resort of Ella and south coast of Weligama, also a popular surf spot. Local media reported that the initial intelligence about an attack had been received via India.

