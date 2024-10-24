US Stocks, Bonds Resume Climb on ‘Goldilocks’ Data: Markets Wrap

(Bloomberg) -- Asian equities were primed to buck their US peers after Wall Street rallied for the first time this week, helped along by a jump in Tesla Inc. shares.

Equity futures for Japan and Hong Kong fell, while an index of US-listed Chinese shares slipped for a second day Thursday. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% while the Nasdaq 100 climbed 0.8%, partly reflecting the 22% leap for Tesla shares on strong earnings and a forecast outlining as much as 30% growth in car sales next year. Australian shares opened fractionally higher.

Treasuries partly reversed selling pressure from earlier in the week on Thursday. The 10-year yield fell three basis points, its first decline this week, weighing on an index of dollar strength. Australian and New Zealand bond yields fell Friday. The yen was stable in early trading after a Thursday rally.

The moves on Thursday came as US economic data showed new home sales beating estimates, initial jobless claims dropping and business activity expanding at a solid pace.

The “Goldilocks” data that was broadly in line with forecasts “is the best outcome for a continued rebound in stocks and bonds,” said Tom Essaye at The Sevens Report.

In Japan, Governor Kazuo Ueda signaled the central bank won’t hike interest rates next week, with almost all BOJ watchers already expecting no policy shift this month. Ueda spoke ahead of the nation’s election this weekend and after the yen slid to the lowest level since July 31 against the dollar earlier this week.

Elsewhere in Asia, China’s recent barrage of fiscal measures fall short of what’s needed to address deflationary risks, according to one senior International Monetary Fund official. The central government “has to spend” more to address the property crash and ease price pressures, according to Krishna Srinivasan, the organization’s Asia-Pacific department chief.

US Economy

Investors scoured US company earnings for clues on the health of the economy and corporate profits. United Parcel Service Inc. — an economic barometer — jumped 5.3% after returning to sales and profit growth. International Business Machines Corp. and Honeywell International Inc.’s results failed to inspire.

“Despite the possibility of more volatility as we get deeper into earnings season and close in on the November election, the market’s longer-term outlook remains solid,” said Daniel Skelly at Morgan Stanley’s Wealth Management Market Research & Strategy team.

Money markets are currently pricing about an 85% chance the Fed will cut rates by a quarter-point next month, and around 135 basis points of easing by the end of 2025.

“Investors see the resiliency of the economy and employment forcing the Fed to be ‘slower to lower’ on rates,” said Sam Stovall at CFRA, who anticipates two 25 basis-point cuts in 2024.

In commodities, oil advanced after dropping Thursday as oversupply concerns overshadowed the risks from Israel’s potential retaliatory strike on Iran. Gold was steady Friday after edging higher in the prior day.

Key events this week:

US durable goods, University of Michigan consumer sentiment, Friday

Some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

S&P 500 futures were little changed as of 8:17 a.m. Tokyo time

Hang Seng futures fell 0.4%

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.2%

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index was little changed

The euro was little changed at $1.0824

The Japanese yen was little changed at 151.73 per dollar

The offshore yuan was little changed at 7.1247 per dollar

The Australian dollar fell 0.1% to $0.6632

Cryptocurrencies

Bitcoin was little changed at $68,172.35

Ether fell 0.2% to $2,531.65

Bonds

Australia’s 10-year yield declined three basis points to 4.42%

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.3% to $70.42 a barrel

Spot gold was little changed

This story was produced with the assistance of Bloomberg Automation.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.