China Warns US It Will Respond to Latest Taiwan Weapons Sales

A F-16 fighter jet takes off from Hualien Air Force Base during the Han Kuang military exercise in Hualien, Taiwan, on Tuesday, July 23, 2024. Taiwan President Lai Ching-te urged the ruling party to better develop the publics sense of belonging to the democratically run archipelago, comments that risk worsening his difficult relationship with China. Photographer: I-Hwa Cheng/Bloomberg

(Bloomberg) -- China said it filed a diplomatic complaint with the US and reserved the right to retaliate after the latest American weapons sales to Taiwan, escalating tensions in their dispute over the archipelago.

“China will resolutely respond and take all necessary measures to firmly safeguard national sovereignty, security and territorial integrity,” the Foreign Ministry in Beijing said in a statement late Saturday, following US approval of about $2 billion of military sales to Taiwan.

“China urges the US to immediately stop arming Taiwan and immediately stop dangerous actions that undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait,” the statement added.

The comments came after the State Department said Taiwan’s representative office in the US had requested to buy surface-to-air missile systems with medium-range air defense technology at an estimated cost of $1.16 billion.

The department also separately approved Taiwan’s request to buy radar systems and related equipment at a total estimated cost of $828 million. Congress has been notified of the possible sales.

Tensions in the strait are elevated after Beijing held military major drills around Taiwan earlier this month. China has pledged to bring the hub for producing advanced chips under its control someday, by force if necessary. The US is the archipelago’s main military backer.

