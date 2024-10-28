Brookfield Wealth Enters Japan Reinsurance Market, Hires Head

Benjamin Klein, senior portfolio manager at Baskin Wealth Management, joins BNN Bloomberg to discuss his top stocks this Canadian earnings season.

(Bloomberg) -- Brookfield Wealth Solutions, has entered the reinsurance business in Japan and has hired Tomohide Yokooka, formerly of Barclays Plc, as managing director and country head, according to people familiar with the matter.

Brookfield Wealth, which was spun out from North American asset management company Brookfield Corporation., provides capital-based solutions to insurance and re-insurance companies and has over $110 billion in insurance assets globally.

Yokooka has worked for over 20 years in the business of merger and acquisition advisory and capital procurement services in Tokyo and New York working for various firms including Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Citigroup Inc.. Most recently, he worked at Barclays Japan from 2018.

A spokesperson for Brookfield Wealth declined comment.

